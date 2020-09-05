The 800-pound gorilla in the room Republicans refuse to acknowledge is the fact that we’ve got trouble.
Right here in Owosso (and the U.S.). That begins with T and that rhymes with C and that stands for cash. There are just too many advantages some people have because of how much wealth and influence they possess.
Your wealth determines where you live. Cash determines what kind of house you have.
Your wealth determines what kind of education you receive.
Your wealth determines what kind of car you drive and how safe it is.
Your wealth determines what sporting events, concerts you attend and where you sit.
Your wealth determines what kind clothes and accessories you wear.
Your wealth determines when and where you vacation or if you vacation at all.
Your wealth determines what kind of food you eat and when and where you eat it.
Your wealth determines how much home and auto insurance coverage you have.
Your wealth determines what job opportunities you have.
There is actually enough wealth to go around; we just have to decide how we are going make the most equitable use of it.
After all, aren’t we all in this together?
The Trumpers and enablers think not.
To them, money rules and they like it that way
You get the picture.
Be aware, stop the carnage of the 1 percent.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
(1) comment
But wait! I thought my $7.55 tax cut was supposed to buy my vote, while 83% of the tax cuts went to the top 1%
