Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley has now been quoted as having prepared for the possible overthrow of the government of the United States following the armed insurrection which occurred on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gen. Milley stated “We will throw a ring of steel around this city (Washington, D.C.) to protect the nation from the same (Nazis) we fought in World War II.”
Milley, when speaking last year of his oath, stated that “We do not swear allegiance to a king, a person or a country; we swear an oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.”
With these confirmations of high treason in the wake of a provoked insurrection we can now state with confidence that the former, 45th president of the United States was and is today a traitor to his country. And any Republican who condones the continuing lies about the 2020 electoral result is complicit in that treason.
Thomas Smith
Durand
