For over 30 years — most memorably with our beloved American Staffordshire terrier rescue Mindy — Drs. William and Janet Foster, of Fries Veterinary Clinic, have provided professional and affordable care for all of our pets.
Hailing from a family tradition rich in both large and small animal experience, this Durand couple offers a wealth of expertise and devotion to all their clients.
