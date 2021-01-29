The GOP majority in the statehouse has decided to withhold federal funding for COVID-19 vaccinations until health and occupancy restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are lifted.
Read that again. No money for vaccines to prevent the spread of a virus until they can hold virus-spreading events. Setting aside the fact that will only extend the spread of sickness and death in our beloved state, my family will not be eating in restaurants, getting haircuts, going to movie theaters or otherwise spending money at local businesses until we have been vaccinated, especially if there are zero protections in place. I can guarantee my family members are not the only ones.
And small businesses will continue to suffer because customers aren’t coming. What a bunch of shortsighted fools we have in charge.
Ann Gamboe Hall
Rush Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.