I am a Woodhull Township resident and live next to the park in Shaftsburg. I used to walk my dog daily until my dog and I were viciously attacked by another dog. It looks like a wolf and is German shepherd and was allowed to roam free disregarding the leash sign.
The attack was very traumatizing, as blood was flying all over and I thought it was a wolf and no one was in sight. My screaming brought the owner and he removed it. I spent thousands of dollars and eventually my beloved dog died.
I pursued legal action and going to court but the owner had no homeowners policy and appeared impoverished. The only action that came from it was the animal had to be tattooed, proving he had the propensity for violence and if it attacks again, it will have to be euthanized — which it should have been after that horrible attack.
This wasn’t the first time it had, without provocation, attacked other animals and people. The animal is still allowed in the park and owner has a long 20- to 30-foot leash on it. I’m only assuming the long leash is to control it should it lunge at its prey. Maybe the owner would have some control over it?
The park was very special to me and one of the reasons I purchased my house, however, the brutal attack and loss of my special guy has never left my memory. Now I want no part of and especially do not want to take any little children into the park, never knowing when the animal might show up.
Furthermore, without any justification, the park has chosen to spend taxpayer dollars to close my gate that opens into the park by nailing a fence over my wood fence that has been there for 20 years. They made no attempt to deal with the vicious animal, but now after five years they want to spend, without any justification, to lock me out and not allow any of the homeowners to have an opening into the park.
This makes the families with children, the disabled and older retired folks walk a quarter mile down two busy roads to enter the 24/7 park entrance. It clearly appears the park has no concern for residents who live along the park. They appear small-minded in their decisions.
Maggie Galilei
Woodhull Township
