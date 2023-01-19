Solomon Pena, a defeated New Mexico Republican candidate, has now taken election denialism to the ultimate level. He apparently hired gunmen who proceeded to shoot up the homes of several Democratic officials with what investigators believe to be lethal intent. Pena’s plot is perhaps the most violent example of Trumpian retribution to date.
Whether it is the mishandling of classified documents or refusal to accept a peaceful transfer of power, there is zero equivalence between the frequency and volume of transgressions by the radical Trumpist right and the Democratic left.
In 2000 Al Gore lost to George W. Bush by around 500 votes in an incomplete Florida recount, yet Gore honorably conceded when the U.S. Supreme Court put a halt to the tabulations.
But when Trump lost to Biden by 12 million votes in multiple states in 2020, he threw the biggest, most consequential hissy fit of our times. He has yet to publicly admit defeat, countenancing the Jan. 6 insurrection and stirring the pot for such sentiments ever since.
It is only by sheer good fortune the latest ripple from his Big Lie had no casualties, that the innocent targets of Pena’s vendetta didn’t join the five deceased Capitol Police officers as sacrifices at the altar of demagoguery.
