Solomon Pena, a defeated New Mexico Republican candidate, has now taken election denialism to the ultimate level. He apparently hired gunmen who proceeded to shoot up the homes of several Democratic officials with what investigators believe to be lethal intent. Pena’s plot is perhaps the most violent example of Trumpian retribution to date.

Whether it is the mishandling of classified documents or refusal to accept a peaceful transfer of power, there is zero equivalence between the frequency and volume of transgressions by the radical Trumpist right and the Democratic left.

