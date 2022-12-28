How long must we endure the fads and foibles of November’s midterm elections packed with good, bad, and prosaic results, and never-ending whinings from some of the losers?
There was unpolished Kristina Karamo (Oakland County) who, although she lost by over 600,000 votes in her bid for Michigan’s secretary of state post, cried foul, fraud, corruption etc., and refused to concede the results.
Then there was the irascible Republican Matthew DePerno, an attorney from Kalamazoo under scrutiny by the Michigan Bar for various misconduct allegations, who ran against Dana Nessel for attorney general and lost, but nevertheless later decided he should be a great favorite to chair the Michigan GOP.
Let’s digress from Michigan and zip out to Arizona for some stated to be meritless, unfounded claims and shallow lawsuits filed by election deniers extraordinaire, Kari “Karen” Lake – former Phoenix TV station KSAZ-TV anchor who lost the race for governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes — and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem who lost by over 120,000 votes for secretary of state. He resembles a corrupt sheriff I saw on an old “Lone Ranger” episode. What a coincidence.
Not only did they refuse to concede their respective election results, but chose to sue Maricopa County supervisors for a myriad of over-cooked allegations — too many to list here — for which they could not provide evidence. Herschel
They make Herschel Walker, an all-time football great, but an unqualified candidate for the Georgia senate, look good — at least conceded his runoff loss to Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Lake and Finchem’s cases went before the Maricopa County Superior Court. Finchem’s case was dismissed by Judge Melissa Julian on Dec. 16, and Lake’s suit was ruled against on Christmas Eve by Judge Peter Thompson.
Not content to slink off in defeat, each has decided to appeal the judges’ rulings.
Thus we have the ongoing saga of the pitiable and relentless pursuits for fame and power of political desperadoes. All of the aforementioned losers are die-hard election deniers from the word go since the 2020 presidential election.
They must be so self-absorbed to believe that they and/or their lawyers are more astute about election law than the judges? Once their appeals are tossed into the abyss, Lake might get a job with Fox News as their poster girl and Finchem could create a new TV series about a corrupt small town sheriff’s department.
