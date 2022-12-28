How long must we endure the fads and foibles of November’s midterm elections packed with good, bad, and prosaic results, and never-ending whinings from some of the losers?

There was unpolished Kristina Karamo (Oakland County) who, although she lost by over 600,000 votes in her bid for Michigan’s secretary of state post, cried foul, fraud, corruption etc., and refused to concede the results.

