Cowabunga! For the hodads exhilarated by surfing the wave of Trumpism, the ride is over. Having elbowed your way into position and bungeed yourself to the big Kahuna to make sure you didn’t get left behind, you kick out just as the wave breaks on the beach.
You’ve milked it for all it’s worth and now you feign indignation when you knew all along just what was there right before your lying eyes. With your backing he’s made a mockery of democracy and cheapened America in the eyes of the world. All this for a man who cares only for himself. You deserve to be upbraided in public at every opportunity for the stand you’ve taken.
Perception management, a form of public relations recognized by the Department of Defense, creates its own version of truth; formerly called lies, now known as “alternative facts.” With today’s prevalence of social media as the primary source of information for so many, the real “fake news” quickly becomes rooted on the internet, where fact-checking is ignored if not openly discouraged. Real media outlets rely on verifiable information of newsworthy events even if it comes with a biased slant.
Forums and chatrooms are not so constrained. Conspiracy theories and catchphrases meant to incite are ignited, fanned into flames and spread like wildfire. “Stop the Steal” — c’mon, that’s been Trump’s game plan for months. He holds a rally the day Electoral College votes awarding Joe Biden the next term as president. He exhorts his followers to come to Washington, D.C. — “It’s gonna be wild!” — and it was.
It appeared the police outnumbered the participants at Trump’s own religious photo-op where peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters were tear gassed. Those same protesters were greeted at the Capitol by so many National Guard you couldn’t spit without hitting one. Newly elected Georgia Sen. Rafael Warnock was once arrested at the Capitol for holding a peaceful prayer vigil.
Where were they when anybody could see what was coming? Fox News attempted to conflate the damage suffered during both protests. They, however, overlook the fact that many unarmed blacks die at the hands of police for no defensible reason, while Trump merely suffered a wounded ego. The unbalanced scale of justice and opportunity still festers — tipping towards the haves — and away from the have-nots. Racism is like mercury; you can stomp on it, but it spreads and it’s always toxic.
Mike Martin
Owosso
