I was disappointed, but not surprised, to see the bias in the coverage of the City Council meeting on June 20.
It is revealing that my pro-biblical morality stance was characterized as “anti-LGBTQ+.”
I began my remarks with the following statement: “All laws reflect a morality and seek to enforce a morality. The current laws on our books reflect a biblical morality. Is Owosso going to continue to stand on biblical morality or are we moving to different morality? What will this city promote publicly? Let me remind you of what the Bible says, ‘Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.’ Hopefully you’ve had the opportunity to read the statement published by Pastors of Shiawassee County Standing for Absolute Truth. It presents the case for biblical morality.”
My pro-biblical morality stance, that I contrasted with morality of Owosso Pride, was framed as “anti-Pride.” When someone promotes a morality that is completely opposed to the teachings of Scripture why aren’t they tarred as anti-biblical morality?
Secondly, it would be apparent to any thoughtful reader that my remarks were addressing the organization of Owosso Pride.
It is the mission and activities of this organization that I am opposing. Owosso Pride’s entire mission statement is to: “Acknowledge the lived experience of the LGBTQ+ community. Amplify supportive resources and safe spaces. And take thoughtful, measured action toward universal acceptance in Shiawassee County and beyond.”
I am opposed to the “universal acceptance” and public celebration of sinful behavior.
I am not denying anyone’s fundamental identity or right to exist.
It is because I love those who identify as part of the “LGBTQ+ community” and their allies that I oppose Owosso Pride.
As the statement by Pastors of Shiawassee County states: “We believe that God wonderfully and immutably creates each person in the image of God. It is because we love our neighbors in Shiawassee County that we speak the truth. We preach the good news of forgiveness and transformation that is found only in Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection. We proclaim the love, mercy, grace, righteousness and justice of God. We offer the hope and help that is found in Jesus Christ alone. We call on everyone to confess and forsake their sin, turning to Christ and trusting in him alone for forgiveness and salvation.”
Don Fields
Elder, Calvary Baptist Church
Owosso
(1) comment
Yet these folks are judging others and condemning others, in direct violation of the Bible. Luke 6:37
