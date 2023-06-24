I was disappointed, but not surprised, to see the bias in the coverage of the City Council meeting on June 20.

It is revealing that my pro-biblical morality stance was characterized as “anti-LGBTQ+.”

Pastor-Mike

Yet these folks are judging others and condemning others, in direct violation of the Bible. Luke 6:37

