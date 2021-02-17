“The former president is practically and morally responsible for the events of that (Jan. 6) day.”
In perhaps the most hypocritical contrast even seen between two political positions, this was the post-trial analysis delivered by Sen. Mitch McConnell mere minutes after voting to acquit the president he later proclaimed guilty.
McConnell chose to go on record as giving Trump a “politically correct not guilty”; and then, speaking out of his other face, tossed his hat into the “let’s purge the monster from the GOP” crowd of Republican donors.
This kind of “two-faced” rhetoric serves only one purpose: to give another senatorial coward plausible deniability, just in case Donald Trump is still a kingmaker when McConnell runs again in Kentucky. Meanwhile, even the Wall Street Journal (with the blessing of Mr. Murdock) says Trump is finished as a viable national candidate. And just why is WSJ’s opinion correct? Because for the next four-plus years, Trump’s state, federal and civil legal problems will be generously covered by every print, broadcast and online news outlet on the planet.
And should the Republican party be so stupid to even consider his nomination in 2024, he’ll be lucky to poll the 35 percent support he now commands. My prediction? Within a decade, you’ll be hard pressed to find anyone who will admit ever voting for him in 2016.
Thomas Smith
Durand
