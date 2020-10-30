It is our intent to make clear the distinction between anti-government anarchists, who espouse hate and lawlessly advocate violence, rioting and looting, from those who exercise their First Amendment right to peacefully and lawfully protest and petition the government for a redress of grievances.
Too many people fail to make this distinction when it comes to many leaders and followers of Antifa and BLM who openly advocate anarchy and insurrection and those who are peacefully protesting. The actions of anarchists result in violence against innocent people and the police along with wanton rioting, looting and damage to businesses. These actions are in stark contrast to those who peacefully and lawfully protest while petitioning the government regarding matters such as race relations or a government shut down due to the pandemic.
With the revelation of the plots to kidnap and possibly kill Governors Whitmer of Michigan and Northam of Virginia, there is an even greater need for a clear distinction to be made between lawful, peaceful protesters on the one hand and vicious anarchists on the other. Although the anarchist plotters cited the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights as the source of their anger over Governor Whitmer’s “uncontrolled power” regarding her pandemic shutdown, that in no way makes them aligned with those who actively work to defend our Constitutional rights peacefully and lawfully. Thank God our law enforcement agencies were up to the task and our governor was not harmed.
Genuine Constitutionalists whole heartedly denounce such acts of violence and those who would advocate ant-government anarchy. In fact, anarchists are the direct opposite of those of who advocate for law and order and the rule of law. How can unjust actions against the innocent establish justice for others?
To summarize, anarchy is only about tearing everything down with absolutely no ideas, plans or intentions regarding how to build a peaceful, equitable and stable society on the other side of their wanton death and destruction. Regarding those who would rise to power after using such ruthless actions to gain power, what would keep them from being equally ruthless against any and all opposition even turning on those within their own ranks when in disagreement?
Responsible persons and/or organizations who advocate for the rights of all Americans as provided in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, wholeheartedly denounce those whose answer to a disagreement is to foment hate, death and destruction against those with whom they disagree. It runs counter to everything good people stand for under the rule of law.
The rule of law under which we work to resolve our differences must be protected at all costs and all unlawful and violent actions be opposed.
Rick Ross
Chairman
Ken Themm
Board member
Chris Hardwick
Board member
Tom Emery
Board member
Citizens for Traditional Values Shiawassee
