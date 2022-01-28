When Donald Trump was president, Democrats supported the filibuster.
They didn’t want Trump’s policies to be made law. Now that Joe Biden is president, the Democrats want to eliminate the filibuster to take away the state’s constitutional control of elections so the federal government can do away with voter ID and other requirements for fair and honest elections.
For example, mass mailings of ballots without required ID to vote.
The reasoning for this would be under the smoke screen of fake racism. Suggesting that people of color are too stupid and lack the ability to obtain an ID.
The Republican party of Lincoln believes people of color are just as capable and intelligent as anyone else in obtaining an ID which would guarantee honest and fair elections.
The following is just a partial list of ID requirements in our society today: Library cards, hotel rooms, airline tickets, alcohol, opening bank accounts, marriage licenses, food stamps, buying a gun, blood donations, buying or renting homes, car license tags, hunting or fishing licenses. The list can go on and on.
Are all these requirements racist?
Absolutely not.
Eliminating voter ID based on people of color being incapable of getting ID is a smoke screen in order to cheat and stuff ballot boxes.
What are the Democrats afraid of? Now we know why Joe Biden allowed 2 million illegal immigrants to cross over our southern border in the past year.
Obviously, for votes and to cheat in elections. People of color are not stupid and neither are Republicans.
It’s dirty politics and everyone knows it. I believe 99% of the hard working, honest, every day Democrats in this country want fair and honest elections, too.
The problem is the far-left radicals in Washington DC.
David Smith Owosso
