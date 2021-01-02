It takes a community to feed a community, and the Durand area has stepped up to make sure none of their neighbors must go hungry during these uncertain times.
The Durand Area Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry has been able to distribute food only through the generosity of area businesses, service clubs, churches, schools and individuals. Every week Riverside Market donates milk, eggs, butter and bread as well as countless other products from their shelves. Webcor Manufacturing, Durand Rotary, Portland Federal Credit Union, Durand Amvets Post 2272, Lions Club of Durand, Carquest/Durand Auto Parts, Durand VFW Reed Raymond Post 2272 and Duand VFW Auxiliary Post 2272 are only a few of those who have helped with generous cash donations.
The Byron community, its schools and its FFA once more collected and delivered 2200 pounds of food and chickens. In spite of a pandemic that canceled the Shiawassee County Fair, individuals purchased and donated livestock meats from the fair’s annual auction. Before Thanksgiving and Christmas, groups donated turkeys while cash donations enabled the food pantry to purchase traditional “trimmings,” items like cranberry sauce, pie filling, and sweet potatoes to brighten up holiday tables.
Then there are the special touches that fill more than hungry stomachs. Every year the Bancroft United Methodist Church works with the Bancroft Fire Dept. to fill and donate Christmas stockings and birthday bags for children of needy families. Churches and individuals donate personal care items such as toothbrushes, hair products and other non-food but still necessary items. Sunday school and scout troops learn the meaning of generosity by collecting and donating funds or items.
It’s impossible to list in this space everyone who has and continues to give, but the board and staff of Loaves and Fishes salute and say thank you to all.
Greater Durand Area Loaves and Fishes is a nonprofit charitable organization funded solely by donations and is governed and staffed by volunteers. The pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located in the Vernon First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Main St., Vernon. Donations can be mailed to Durand Loaves and Fishes, The Crossing Free Methodist Church, 708 S. Oak Street, Durand. Non-perishable food items may be dropped off at the pantry during Wednesday business hours or in the lobby of Durand’s Fifth/Third Bank.
Kathy Olund
Durand
