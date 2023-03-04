Headlines on the front page of the Wednesday March 1, 2023 issue of The Argus Press read: “New Corunna esports program receiving positive early returns.”
Not knowing the meaning of “esports,” I consulted my dictionary. I couldn’t find the definition there, so I Googled the word.
I was none too pleased to find the meaning of esports: “Competition using videogames.”
I read the article in question and was disgusted with our giving in to the digital/computer world and letting it run our lives, as opposed to developing face-to-face relationships.
Today’s youth need the stimulation gained from person-to-person relationships — not more secluded distractions that all the social media products and computers provide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.