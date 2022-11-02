Renewable energy has been a hot button issue over the past few years. Solar and wind installations have, for good reason, riled many local communities. They are prominent in the landscape and like anything new, come with plenty of misunderstandings and misinformation. Like most things, there are large sums of money involved and hence, potential problems.
Many family farms are involved in this equation because they are being connected by energy companies, who want to buy up large tracts of land to enable them to install renewable energy “farms” at a scale which will be profitable for them. As many of you will know, I am a farmer and am blessed to have the ability to work the land, so this issue is near and dear to my heart. Many have rightly expressed their concern that we will end up taking too much productive land out of agricultural production so that we could see food price spikes or shortages.
Should the government tell farmers what they can or cannot do with their own property? No. So, we must have a balance. When I am in the legislature, I’ll always place your interests before the interests of large corporations and big energy, unlike my opponent who is bought by DeVos and big energy.
We can protect our family farms and continue our transition to renewable energy. An issue, specifically with solar, is that our lands in Mid-Michigan are quite fertile for farming. My question is why are these big energy companies and my opponent not focusing on cheaper and less fertile areas in the northern part of our state? Also, I would rather see individuals empowered to harness renewable energy with incentives to do their own installations. One of the best win-win situations I’ve seen is at Michigan State University, where they put solar panels in a parking lot that collects energy while shielding vehicles from the weather. Why couldn’t parking lots and rooftops in all our urban areas be producing solar energy without gobbling up farm land and bringing the control back to the individual not to big energy companies.
Mark Zacharda
Candidate for the 71st House District State House of Representatives
