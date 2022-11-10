In a huge repudiation of both Trump and election denialism, the United States’ electorate reaffirmed its precious democracy — and the individual rights of women. Although we do not know the winner of U.S. Senate control as yet, we do know that the “red wave” was, astonishingly, a “red drip.”
Since Kevin McCarthy will likely become Speaker of a Republican House of Representatives, his margin of control will be painfully small, leaving him the impossible task of herding “nutcase cats” like Rep. Marjorie Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.