I am writing this letter to bring attention to a statement made by Owosso City Council member Olson at the Jan. 3 council meeting.

During the same meeting where Olson identified being a victim and gave a tearful performance while asking the community for compassion, she identified a local business owner by name and mentioned that she does not take her pets to this business (Downtown Hound, a grooming service owned by Shelly Ochodnicky) due to her friend’s pet being injured there. Olson provided no proof or facts to back up this allegation.

