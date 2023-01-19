I am writing this letter to bring attention to a statement made by Owosso City Council member Olson at the Jan. 3 council meeting.
During the same meeting where Olson identified being a victim and gave a tearful performance while asking the community for compassion, she identified a local business owner by name and mentioned that she does not take her pets to this business (Downtown Hound, a grooming service owned by Shelly Ochodnicky) due to her friend’s pet being injured there. Olson provided no proof or facts to back up this allegation.
Following the meeting, this newspaper printed an article containing this statement, circulating it to many households throughout our county.
The article was also put on social media, where members of the self-proclaimed progressive women’s group that Olson belongs to went a step further, saying that this alleged injured pet died as a result of the alleged injury. Again, no substantive proof or facts regarding this allegation were mentioned.
I reached out to the Owosso City Council, expressing concern that Olson made such a potentially-damaging statement about a local business while performing her council duties, placing, not only herself, but the rest of the body in a potentially negative legal situation.
Olson has consistently denied that she has actively tried to have a negative financial impact on Downtown Hound on account of political disagreements with ownership, but her on-the-record assertion that the business has a history of injuring the animals it cares for contradicts this, in my opinion.
I asked that Olson to either provide factual proof of her allegation or admit that she does not have any and apologize to Ochodnicky for her previous statement.
Proof of this allegation could be medical/vet evaluations, written communication between the friend and the business owner/staff, a police report, etc. Instead, Olson chose to stay silent at the Tuesday’s meeting.
I hope that the residents of Owosso continue to stay engaged in these council meetings, supporting the members who are there to serve the community and holding their elected officials accountable.
