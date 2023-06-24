During the month of June, the LGBTQIA+ community celebrates Pride.
“The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally,” per the Library of Congress.
I grew up in Owosso and I am a long time resident of Owosso.
One thing I will never forget learning from my mother, a local educator, is to advocate for myself.
I started a Gay-Straight Alliance in high school; I was on the board for two years for PFlag Owosso — an education, advocacy and support organization — and I was involved in the early stages of Owosso Pride.
Personally, I have lost communication with one side of my family due because I am part of the LGBT community.
Comparisons have been made between hand dominance and who we are attracted to and how we express our gender.
In both cases, the majority group is effortless.
Writing left-to-right with your right hand, you don’t notice how people who are left handed smear their writing.
Likewise, in a country where straight marriages are dominant, the legal battles those in gay marriages have had to go through can be overlooked.
Take, for example, the case of April DeBoer and Jayne Rowse — a couple from Michigan fighting for equality to support their foster children.
While we have differences in our lives, we did not choose these differences. If we did, there wouldn’t be disputes about them around the world to this day.
I am thankful to live in a community where my identity is not just tolerated but it is accepted.
Many organizations and local businesses allow space for anyone, no matter the background.
Back when I was exploring what my identity was, I was able to find community and solidarity, but still had to travel out of town to celebrate who I am.
I am thankful now that we have such an outstanding organization in Owosso Pride to organize events that bring a community together to showcase the good in which we as individuals can do.
I personally did not choose a life where I would be seen as an outcast for being myself — like many others in this community. I stand for a nation that believes in liberty and justice for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.