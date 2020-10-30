Recent changes have been made to social media sites requiring what is posted to be factual; If it’s not, the site will take it down or comment on the post what parts of the information are incorrect. Why, then, are political campaign ads allowed to be aired on national television that are not true?
One of those television ads is by candidate John James. The ad states that Gary Peters doesn’t show up to vote and isn’t doing his job. When I looked up Gary Peters’ voting record and attendance record on the government’s own website, it says that Gary Peters has a perfect attendance and voting record. This is just one example of the lies that are being told.
All news media, and campaign ads, need to be held to the same standards as social media, plain and simple. Just tell the truth.
Debbie Goschke
Owosso
