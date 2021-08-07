It is obvious that the Shiawassee County Commissioners were guilty of dereliction of duty when they approved thousands of dollars in COVID relief funds for themselves and other public officials.
By adjourning into executive session and reconvening after the public had left the premises, they were obviously attempting to avoid scrutiny of their actions.
This illegal meeting in violation of the Open Meetings Act was intended to hide their greed. It was obviously part of their strategy to wait until late in the evening to give themselves illegal raises without any input or questions from the community.
Was the purpose of the thousands of dollars in federal funding to line the pockets of the “good old boys” in local government or was it intended to provide relief for legitimate expenditures and programs to benefit the citizens of Shiawassee County?
Some commissioners have stated that they did not know what they were voting to approve. This is dereliction of duty.
When public officials expend taxpayers money, they have a moral, ethical, and legal obligation to insure that the money is spent for the purpose intended, not to give themselves unwarranted raises.
They should never vote to approve any measure for which they are not fully informed.
Commissioner Greg Brodeur was absent from the meeting and did not vote and Commissioner Marlene Webster recognized the impropriety of what the commission had done the next day, returned the funds to the County, and informed the public of the misdeeds of her fellow members of the Commission. By doing what is right, she received ridicule and scorn from those who were upset by being exposed for their illegal activities.
What were the recommendations from the attorney for the Commission? Did he approve of the pretext for the illegal meeting in violation of the Open Meetings Act? Did he approve of payments to elected officials in violation of the Constitution of the State of Michigan?
If he approved of either of these actions, he should be fired and replaced by a competent attorney.
The five commissioners, Jeremy Root, Brian Boggs, Cindy Garber, John Plowman, and Gary Holzhausen who voted for the illegal payments, defended their illegal actions and/or remained silent about their illegal and unethical dereliction of duties should immediately resign or face recall elections as soon as the law allows.
Alvin DuBois
New Lothrop
