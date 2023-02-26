The recent ice storm has left many in Mid-Michigan with damage to trees and shrubs. For do-it-yourselfers, it’s time to break out some tools that have been stashed out of sight for just such an occasion.
What follows are some tips to give your trees and landscape specimens a good chance of survival.
Safety has to be first when dealing with limbs that can fall onto one’s head, and tools that are sharp. Hard hats, leather gloves, and eye protection can prevent trips to emergency centers. Also, ladders can be downright dangerous, because falling limbs won’t give tree surgeons a place to run when they’re above ground. If you’d like to be amused by others’ bad choices involving falling tree work, YouTube can demonstrate the many ways stupidity is rewarded. If large limbs are broken or hanging, or if climbing or overhead chainsaw work is needed, hire a professional.
“Your life is more important than your trees or your property,” said Kevin Sayers, who leads the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Urban and Community Forestry program. “Be aware of downed power lines or trees touching power lines and stay at least 25 feet away. Immediately report any downed lines to your local utility company. Never attempt to prune or remove trees near power lines.”
Manual pole pruners are often the best choice for pruning smaller or higher branches. Don’t go cheap here, because operating one of these rigs can be strenuous when sawing high-up limbs. A cheap saw will only make the work more difficult. I like to lube the blade before the work begins and when it is completed, clean it and lube it again. The pruning function is also handy with a pull of the rope for branches approximately one-inch in diameter or less.
For work closer to the ground hand pruners are a must. Lots of options exist in design and quality but I’ve found one that’s as good as its lifetime guarantee: EZ Kut. These one-hand wonders are all metal with replaceable carbon steel blades with built-in knuckle protectors. They are of ratchet design meaning more leverage for tough jobs.
Although the pruners are tough, I found a way to break them by over-doing it with a dead limb on hardwood that took both hands to put me out of business. When I contacted EZ Kut to test its lifetime warranty, I was pleasantly surprised when replacement parts arrived in the mail along with a brand new pruner! Plus, the pink colored handles are easy to find when they are among the camouflaged surroundings.
Fruit trees can be particularly susceptible to damage and the general idea when pruning is to leave the center of the tree open. That means eliminate any dead or damaged branches or those growing toward the center. Also, take out branches that touch each other or ones that will eventually rub on other branches. For bonus points, save those fruit tree branches for the rabbit population, because they find the tender bark irresistible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.