Our Michigan appellate courts have stated that the prosecuting attorney is the chief law enforcement officer of the county. It is a powerful position and one that can be easily abused. It is so very important to elect an individual with the right temperament and the proper respect for this important job.
When I retired from the position of prosecuting attorney in March, Judge Matthew Stewart appointed Scott Koerner as my successor. At the time, Judge Stewart stated he appointed the best person for the job. Scott’s opponent in the November election also requested the appointment. Obviously, he didn’t receive it.
I had the great privilege of working with Scott in the prosecutor’s office. What I saw was a man dedicated to fairness, honesty and the rule of law. Scott is a humble man who listens to everyone’s opinion. He is passionate about prosecuting crimes against women and children, and has been very successful at winning those difficult cases. He works well with and appreciates his staff.
I also worked with his opponent for several years until he was terminated in early 2017. There is no comparison. Scott has experience as the prosecutor. His opponent does not. Judge Stewart appointed the best person for the job. I encourage all voters to keep Scott Koerner as our prosecutor.
Deana Finnegan
Bancroft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.