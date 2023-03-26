I’m writing in reference to a Thursday, March 23 letter to the editor.
In my opinion, Brian Begole has voted with the majority of people in his district.
There are background checks and strong gun laws in place already. You cannot keep a criminal from being dishonest.
In reference to the MSU shooting, the prosecutor should have done his job in 2018 or 2019 and may have prevented this shooting from happening.
Some of the gun-grabbing politicians need to be voted out or pay more attention to mental health and educating people.
You can’t teach common sense — something a lot of politicians lack.
Carl Chalker
Owosso
EDITOR’S NOTE: Mr. Chalker is referring to a letter submitted by Steve and Kathleen Zemcik, which encouraged readers to contact State Rep. Brian BeGole, R-Antrim Township, and voice displeasure with BeGole’s decision to vote against a series of gun safety reforms sponsored by Democratic lawmakers which would implement universal (rather than limited) background checks for all firearm purchases in the state, impose penalties for gun owners who fail to safely store their weapons and “red flag” certain individuals, allow ingjudges to authorize the temporary seizure of guns from those deemed dangerous to themselves or others.
