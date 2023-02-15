Earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, floods!
Each of these have in common the agonizing cries of human loss; and the opportunity for shining examples of human compassion.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 3:36 pm
But there is a special place in Hell for those who inflict death and destruction where it is a deliberate choice, such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia — not since WWII has similar devastation been delivered to one sovereign nation by a megalomaniacal dictator.
And yet, many Republican isolationists are now vocally opposing NATO support generally1 — and American arms commitments specifically — in the modern equivalent of Neville Chamberlain signing the Munich agreement.2
It would sicken Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan to hear any member of the GOP fail to defend the United States from an existential threat of the magnitude of that in Europe.
Not only do men and women like Reps. (Matt) Gaetz and (Marjorie Taylor) Greene ignore the peril to our closest allies, they completely fail to see the connection between Putin’s success or failure and the fate of Taiwan.
China’s spy balloons shrink into insignificance when compared to Xi’s evaluation of how we are to respond to naked Russian aggression at NATO’s back door.
My father, a lifelong Republican, did not risk everything in Italy only to see his party bury its head in the sands of cowardly capitulation.
What has become of General of the Army Douglas MacArthur’s passionate call for “duty, honor, country?”
Susan Hendrickson
Durand
EDITOR’S NOTE: 1. Last week, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz announced plans to introduce a resolution to end U.S. military and financial aid to Ukraine. The so-called “Ukraine Fatigue Resolution” calls for the U.S. to “end its military and financial aid to Ukraine and urges all combatants to reach a peace agreement.”
2. In 1938, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain concluded the “Munich Agreement,” with Nazi Germany, providing “cession to Germany of the Sudenten German territory” within then-Czechoslovakia, as part of a policy for dealing with Chancellor Adolf Hitler’s demands for territory which came to be known as “appeasement.”
