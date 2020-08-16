The Postmaster General of the United States (a massive Trump-campaign donor) has (in the face a pandemic and impending national election) retired over a dozen, high-capacity sorting machines from active use — shortly after meeting with his boss, Donald Trump.
As he works to reduce the speed of delivery, General Dejoy has also informed 46 states that our postal system may fail to deliver mail-in ballots in time to be counted.
Since this political crony can’t get the system to differentiate between ballots and Social Security checks or medical prescriptions, they, too, will also be slower to arrive.
And white Trump Republicans will be surprised to learn that their votes are no more likely to be counted in time than those of Black or Hispanic Americans.
Thus far, as is usually the case, few Republicans are expressing any outrage — and at their peril — for many GOP Senate incumbents are facing tight, even likely impossible races to win.
But forget about those cowards for the time being. The real question we all face is: will Donald Trump’s sabotage of our critical postal infrastructure finally kill us, by delaying our life sustaining drugs from arriving in time?
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.