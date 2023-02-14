During parent-teacher conferences, several parents thanked me for how well I was teaching their kids. I thought that they should look in the mirror to see why their kids were doing so well in school.
I (and several other teachers) would like to thank parents for the many things they do to help their kids grow up to become good students and successful adults.
— For reading to your children when they were young.
— For the time you stayed up to help your kids memorize their multiplication facts.
— For expecting the best.
— For putting your child first in your life.
— For telling your kids when they have spent enough time with their screens.
— For responding when school information is mailed or emailed home.
— For teaching them to be respectful and appreciative of what they get.
— For instilling a positive, hard-working ethic.
— For attending your child’s athletic events.
— For sitting down to dinner with your kids at night, and showing that you want to spend time with them.
— For staying involved, even at the high school level, realizing that your child needs you just as much as a teenager as they did as a toddler.
— For being “uncool” at times, because you know it keeps your child safe and accountable.
— For asking your student about their day.
— For looking up information pertaining to your child’s career goals.
— For encouraging your child to think creatively!
— For teaching your kids manners.
— For asking your kid to say some things in the foreign language they are taking — even if you don’t understand a word.
— For listening to your child — in happy and hard times.
— For keeping your kid away from alcohol.
There are too many things to thak you for, but let me finish with this: Thank you for letting me teach your child.
