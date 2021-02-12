After four long years, justice arriving with Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News. Relatives and others had come into my home and belittled me for having ABC, NBC, MSNBC, etc., on and not Fox News.
They are supposed to be intelligent people, but they are book smart and street stupid, and drank the “Kool Aid” of the Republican/QAnon cult.
At 83, I can remember my father saying, don’t be like Germany in the 1930s, “Der Fuhrer hat immer recht” — the Fuhrer is always right — as the Qanon Republicans think they are.
I grew up when the U.S. flag meant something: honor and respect.
The Washington Post factchecker database had the former president with 30,573 false claims. He had Congressman John Moolenaar, R-Midland, on a short leash like a puppy dog to join the sedition caucus.
Jack Erhardt
Durand
