The Arc of Mid-Michigan is a non-profit organization that has been serving individuals with developmental disabilities and their families for 64 years in Shiawassee County. This year has shown us how strong our community is and has given us many reasons for which we are very thankful.
The Arc of Mid-Michigan would like to express our gratitude towards Matt Vondrasek and Paul Davis Restoration, who have provided much needed restoration and water damage work at the Tobey House, which is a home the organization owns that allows individuals with developmental disabilities to live in their own apartment in downtown Owosso. The home was purchased many years ago with a HUD grant. The donated work was greatly appreciated and we can’t thank them enough for everything they have done for The Arc.
In addition, we launched a can drive fundraiser during the summer of 2020, and were so grateful to have so many individuals in the community, along with so many businesses, participate. We raised $7,980. We want to thank the United Way, Main Beverage, The Knights of Columbus, Curwood Storage, and A-1 Mobile Storage for helping to make it such a success and all of the individuals who came out to help sort cans and bottles during the three-month fundraiser.
We would like to thank the Cook Family Foundation, The Capital Area Community Foundation, Shiawassee Community Foundation, Genesee United Way, Delta Dental and all the local businesses and families who have helped to keep us open during this difficult time. The Arc Mid-Michigan is an essential business and we have remained open, but we could not have done it without the support of so many community partners, not only from Shiawassee County, but from surrounding areas.
The organization has changed all of our programs to virtual options, so we are still offering options to our participants, they just look different. We appreciate the support we have received throughout the year from our fantastic community, and the flexibility shown by our members. The Arc Mid-Michigan exists solely on donations from the community and grant funding. If you are interested in our programs, or in supporting our organization please contact us at (989) 723-7377.
Lynn K. Brenckle
Executive Director, Arc of Mid-Michigan
