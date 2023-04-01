Next time someone asks you to go for a walk, don’t grumble under your breath about how hot or cold it is outside or whether your feet hurt.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 10:27 am
By DAWN PARKER
Argus-Press Staff Writer
Next time someone asks you to go for a walk, don’t grumble under your breath about how hot or cold it is outside or whether your feet hurt.
Enjoy the sights, drink in the sunshine, revel in the birdsong. If your feet hurt, appreciate the soreness.
Just don’t take walking for granted.
I used to. I don’t anymore.
On June 27, 2016, I was walking out of work, headed to St. Johns for a city commission meeting. Halfway to the elevator, my right knee gave out. Putting even a small amount of weight on that leg resulted in searing pain.
I’m not sure how I made it to St. Johns and back to East Lansing that night — or how I coped for the nearly six months it took to schedule knee replacement surgery. I do remember one quack doctor telling me I had bursitis and later undergoing arthroscopic surgery.
The last six-plus years have been dotted with other medical procedures. I won’t go into detail, but it’s been enough to make me occasionally feel sorry for myself. Everything I needed or wanted to do had to be evaluated through the lens of distance, time and pain.
When I began noticing that walking was causing pain on my left side, I initially said nothing to anyone here at the Argus-Press where I had started working last fall, fearing my full-time return to journalism after six years away would be in jeopardy. I saw hip replacement surgery coming and I wondered whether I’d have a job to go back to, or whether my new employer would cut me loose like my last newspaper did.
I need not have worried, because everyone here — from publisher Tom Campbell on down — has been extremely supportive. It was the assurance they would manage until I could get back on my feet that made the decision to undergo surgery easier.
Co-workers have called to check in on my recovery, and the mail brought the most pleasant of surprises one day – a “Thinking of You” card. That simple kindness should tell you a lot about the people who I call colleagues.
And don’t let anyone tell you that you need to go someplace larger than Owosso to get the best possible care. I have never encountered such a caring physician as Dr. Ramy Kurdi and his team at Memorial. Beginning with the first time I met with him, I have never felt I mattered so much to a doctor.
I intend to try to return to the office on at least a part-time basis on Monday, as I am itching to get back to the storytelling business.
As for that walk? I’d like for it to be a bit warmer yet, but I know the ideal spot in northern Michigan. For now, just let me get around a school activity or a track meet. One foot in front of the other is good enough for now, no matter the conditions.
