I recently wrote to this venue of the absurdity, stupidity — and sheer inhumanity — of the political right’s refusal to wear masks and socially distance in groups and locales outside their household “pods.”
In a new poll (with immunizations on a steady rise nationally) 46% of Republicans say they have no interest or need to submit to the Covid-19 vaccine. This civic abdication demonstrates yet again the determination of so-called conservatives to refuse to “love their neighbor as themselves.”
While placing critical “herd immunity” at great risk, these men and women continue to brush aside an historic opportunity to protect their families, their co-workers, our seniors and veterans from prolonged suffering and death.
We have now learned that even their cult-god — and Mrs. Trump — both (secretly) received their vaccinations before leaving the White House. Because he dismissed and downplayed the severity of the pandemic throughout 2020, Trump has managed to convince his followers that they can ignore both their own safety — and that of the entire United States — as a perverted example of individual rebellion.
In my earlier submission, I noted that I can no longer subscribe to my long held belief that Americans care deeply about their fellow countrymen: that in a crisis, the nation will rise up to do the humane, the patriotic thing for the welfare of all.
This newest example of profound irresponsibility (almost certain to prolong pandemic suffering) has not restored my faith in a huge, influential minority of Americans. May the Almighty have mercy on their ignorance and cruelty.
Thomas Smith
Durand
