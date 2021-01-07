Welcome. If you’ve just joined us, we’re entering overtime in the mental meltdown of President Donald Trump’s administration, where the inmates are clearly in charge of the asylum.
An intervention was to be called in hopes of ushering the family patriarch into a cushy retirement, financed by funds bilked from those who worship at the altar of Trump, thus allowing him to golf and lie away to his heart’s content. But true to form, he brow-beat and cajoled them to do his bidding; a madcap attempt to remain at the funny farm formerly known as the White House.
He knows that he’s safe there, imprisoned only by his incapability rather than the real incarceration that awaits him upon his return to a life where he becomes a mere civilian again.
And judging by the rhetoric spewing from his descendants, the depravity is genetic, possibly even transmitted through marriage.
Wednesday’s uprising is proof of the virulence of Trumpism. As yet there is no vaccine. Since no one near him has the stones to tell the emperor he’s not wearing any clothes, it’s time to send in the nice young men in their clean white coats.
Mike Martin
Owosso
