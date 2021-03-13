Not one single Republican vote. Not one. In the entire Congress, there was exactly zero GOP support for a bill, of which 90% of benefits will go to the bottom 25% of American households. In other words, the hardest hit families who continue to suffer the loss of over ten million jobs. And why could this possibly be? It is because the Republican Party cares only about the wealthiest of our nation who have not only maintained their standard of living —but whose wealth has increased by $tens of billions over the past year.
In 2017, these folks were further enriched when the Trump tax bill gave 85% of its benefits to the top 5% of incomes; and yet — at the height of a global pandemic — they will have us believe that America must cast aside the most needy, in the wake of over a half millions deaths, rising homelessness and desperately in creating poverty and hunger.
This is the definition of Republican policy: To say to families all over our nation that you simply don’t matter; that you’re on your own. It is the most cruel judgment made during a combined health and economic crisis in U.S. history; and the 2022 electorate will certainly remember.
Thomas Smith
Durand
