On May 15, 2012, a hearing in Michigan’s House of Representatives was held to determine if certain straight-wall cartridges would become legal for hunting deer in the southern portion of the state. After writing a column in an attempt to persuade lawmakers to include all straight-wall cartridges in House Bill 5249, I received a phone call from a House member, who had sponsored the bill. After a brief discussion, I was invited to speak at the hearing relative to ballistics. Although it took another year, Michigan’s old shotgun zone would become transformed.

My, how things have changed. The bill became law, but my favorite big-bore — the venerable .45-70 Government — would not be included, because its case length exceeded the new standard maximum of 1.8 inches. What I didn’t realize at the time, was how firearm and ammunition manufacturers would develop new options for hunters in Midwestern states (including Michigan) that had adopted the new regulations — and, they’ve got a new one for us: the 400 Legend.

