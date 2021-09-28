Big budget votes this week:
Senate Bill 82, 2021-2022 State Budget: Passed 35 to 0 in the Senate
The non-education of the state budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, 2021. The bill appropriates $50.706 billion for all non-education state spending, of which $10.378 billion is federal money, including unprecedented amounts enacted by Congress as part of epidemic “stimulus” and relief bills.
When the state education spending authorized in House Bill 4400 is added (see below), the combined budgets propose spending a grand total of $68.9 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which is $10.4 billion more than the state has ever spent prior to the pandemic. That includes $3.6 billion more in state spending, a 10.4% increase, and $6.7 billion more in federal spending, a 28.4% increase.
The legislature did not appropriate the total amount available for the year, leaving about $11 billion in federal grants and higher-than expected state revenue collections to be allocated later.
24 Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Potterville Y
32 Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth Y
Senate Bill 82, 2021-2022 State Budget: Passed 99 to 6 in the House
The House vote on the budget bill described above.
85 Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso Y
House Bill 4400, 2021-2022 State Education Budget: Passed 34 to 2 in the Senate
The state education budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, 2021. The bill appropriates $19.218 billion for all state education spending.
This includes $431.9 million for community colleges, $1.808 billion for the state’s four-year colleges and universities, and $1.978 billion for K-12 public schools.
24 Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Potterville N
32 Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth Y
House Bill 4400, 2021-2022 State Education Budget: Passed 97 to 8
The House vote on the budget bill described above.
85 Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso Y
SOURCE: Michiganvotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.