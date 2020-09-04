Last month, President Donald Trump predicted fraudsters would try to highjack the November election.
He’s like a clueless poker player with the biggest “tell” at the table. Count on it: Whatever he predicts is what his next move will be.
So, this week, he advised his fans in North Carolina to vote twice, which is a felony there, and in most states.
We all should be used to this pattern: First Mr. Trump harbors a notion about something he’d want to do to give him some advantage over his rivals.
Then he makes a prediction along the lines of “somebody is out to get me, and this is what they’ll do because they’re so bad.”
After he’s projected his own notion onto his “enemy,” he finally owns it by endorsing it, usually sideways.
One of the recurrent themes in his books is “do it to them before they can do it to you.”
This is a handy way to justify almost anything because the evil and deceit in play always originates with the other guy.
This is subterfuge, of course, to protect him from being aware of who he is.
A simmering paranoia is always one of the background programs in his busily awry operating system. When he’s fearful it pops to the desktop and does its dance. Lately he’s afraid a lot.
There’s a contagion he can’t control; there’s an economy in trouble; there are falling approval numbers; worst of all, there are indictments awaiting in the New York courts.
Self-deceivers do not like reality creeping up on them.
Who can blame him for feeling jumpy?
Parents with toddlers will be familiar with this way of functioning.
Most of the time our president acts like a arrogant 12-year-old with a chip on his shoulder; sometimes he’s just a confused four-year-old.
In this mode, he’s a terrible poker player with a “tell” everybody sees but him.
David Glenn
Byron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.