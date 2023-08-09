Last week our 45th president was admonished by a federal magistrate not to “influence a juror or try to threaten or bribe a witness or retaliate against anyone” connected to his case covering three indictments in federal court.

The judge reminded Donald Trump he’s an ordinary citizen now by addressing him as “Mister.” After making the statement above she had him sign a statement owing that “You may be held pending trial in this case if you violate the conditions of release.” Under oath, Mr. Trump signed it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.