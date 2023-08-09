Last week our 45th president was admonished by a federal magistrate not to “influence a juror or try to threaten or bribe a witness or retaliate against anyone” connected to his case covering three indictments in federal court.
The judge reminded Donald Trump he’s an ordinary citizen now by addressing him as “Mister.” After making the statement above she had him sign a statement owing that “You may be held pending trial in this case if you violate the conditions of release.” Under oath, Mr. Trump signed it.
This promise died quicker than most: within 24 hours he posted on social media: “If you come after me, I’ll come after you.”
The Oxford English Dictionary says that contempt (as in Contempt of Court) is “to show contemptuous disregard for a command, order, or law.”
Former White House Chief of Staff, Ron Klain, felt that Trump’s post was “possibly criminal.” Other officials have observed that if an ordinary citizen did this they would surely be jailed until the trial commenced. The special council took his threat seriously enough to obtain a protective order. Will this new caution hold? Don’t bet on it.
Pundits are speculating whether his trial will be broadcast. Usually this is not permitted but many are pushing for it due to the extent and gravity of the public interest. If the citizenry does witness the trial his tangential supporters (not MAGA) are sure to diminish, not because of the points of law at hand (most folks won’t grasp them), but because of the effect of court protocols on Mr. Trump’s ego.
The man is not good with boundaries. A person who has lived all his life with the delusion that he’s God-like will be infuriated to have someone with greater authority constrain him. With some 40 years of clinical experience behind me, here’s what I predict: As the dooming evidence piles up, and he’s outed as a criminal in front of the whole nation, the spoiled, petulant and pompous little boy will surface and he’ll “act out”. He will proffer an image, not of an embattled victim, but of a laughable clown who can’t face reality.
When “leveled,” at long last, we may see a shift in his persona. Some grandiose narcissists break down and grieve for their lost grandeur. These are the minority. Others hold desperately to illusions of their former glory. Sometimes, they regress to a psychotic state — intractable and untreatable.
Reality is not kind to the grandiose. Recall Napoleon, languishing on Elba Isle; Hitler in his bunker, lifting a pistol to his head; Andrew Jackson (featured prominently in Trump’s Oval Office), vilified for routing the Cherokee people from their ancient home in the green Appalachians and banishing them to the dry, hot regions of the plains; or Jim Jones sacrificing his congregation for the “glory of God”.
What do these vile characters have in common? They were all death dealers whose core selves were empty of compassion, full of the sickest kind of self-love, and firm in their conviction that they were better than anyone and morally justified in the devastation they wrought.
Whether or not Mr. Trump talks his way into prison, I predict the eventual trial will be a sickening, miserable spectacle. I think I’ll just hit the highlights, then go fishing.
