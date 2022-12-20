At the close of an 18-month bipartisan investigation — which included 11 public hearings, 1,000 interviews and over one million documents in evidence — the House Jan. 6 Subcommittee has now determined to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, both for Donald Trump and several key GOP members of his inner circle who refused to obey legal Congressional subpoenas to appear and testify.
The former president has been accused of inciting an insurrection, obstruction of an official constitutionally-mandated proceeding — namely, the U.S. Senate counting of certified electoral votes — and conspiracy to defraud the United States of America.
As co-chair of the committee Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) so eloquently stated: “In our entire two-and-one-half century history, no president had ever refused to allow the peaceful transfer of power — except one.”
In addition, two Trump companies were recently found guilty on 19 counts in a New York state tax fraud indictment.
In the face of all these events, what was the only statement made by Trump since becoming a candidate for president in 2024?
He announced that he was trying to bilk his brainwashed devotees by hawking $99 “digital Trump trading cards” displaying a muscle-bound, cape-speedo-clad super hero topped off with an air-brushed “orange Trump mellon.”
During his video sales pitch, he proclaimed that, “I am a greater president than Washington or Lincoln!”
Viewing all this insanity, I write to ask those of you who refuse, at long last, to reject an utterly corrupt conman: how much lower than the criminal sewer he now inhabits will Donald Trump need to descend before you acknowledge the futility and stupidity of your faith in (and allegiance to) this intolerable, counterfeit American leader?
