At the close of an 18-month bipartisan investigation — which included 11 public hearings, 1,000 interviews and over one million documents in evidence — the House Jan. 6 Subcommittee has now determined to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, both for Donald Trump and several key GOP members of his inner circle who refused to obey legal Congressional subpoenas to appear and testify.

The former president has been accused of inciting an insurrection, obstruction of an official constitutionally-mandated proceeding — namely, the U.S. Senate counting of certified electoral votes — and conspiracy to defraud the United States of America.

