There is a new scam in Shiawassee County: Beware random phone calls telling you that you have won a free room cleaning worth $120 or more.
The caller offers to clean carpet or hardwood floors in any one room in your house or any three pieces of furniture. The caller explained we had won a drawing and the award was a one-room cleaning valued at $120 — never mentioning that it was a vacuum cleaner demonstration.
We thought it was a carpet cleaning service trying to get customers. We accepted the offer and two young men came in a private car (first hint that this was something besides a free cleaning) and set up a two-hour demonstration of a Kirby Avalir two-vacuum system at $2,500. They did sweep and shampoo the smallest room in the house, telling us it would be dry in just one hour. It actually took more than eight hours to be able to move furniture back into the room.
The high pressure came from “Judy” at the office offering us discounts for AARP, military service, buying on time, buying with cash and a few others. The best price was $1,600 if we bought right away, paying with credit card or check.
These two men were very polite, but had a hard time setting the machine up and explaining all the attachments. There were parts of the sweeper that they either broke or couldn’t put together correctly. This Kirby is the highest priced Kirby vacuum and can be purchased through Amazon for less than $1,200. Beware of this offer, the vacuum is way overpriced and most of the attachments are rarely needed or would hardly ever be used.
Jack Smith
Durand
