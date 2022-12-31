The last day of the year — a good time to do a little reflecting.
Who could have guessed one year ago what we would face in 2022?
We certainly never predicted last December 31 that our lives would be changed by my wife’s stroke midway through the year. We did not anticipate twelve days in the hospital. Nor did we plan on 100 days in a skilled nursing facility. Following that, how could we have dreamed that physical and occupational therapists, as well as other health care workers, would come to our home several times a week to assist Carol in regaining strength and mobility?
At the same time, we did not anticipate the outpouring of love and concern from friends and family both during her days in facilities and after we brought her home. Cards, phone calls, as well as meals brought to our home have all reminded us how much people care.
Neither did we predict the power of God’s grace to help us cope with the unexpected events of this past year. Perhaps it’s a trite expression, but as someone observed: “You never know the strength of a tea bag until it’s in hot water!”
Nor do you know what you can stand until you are tested.
Perhaps that’s why James said, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything” (James 1:2-4 NIV).
One of my professors, speaking about these verses, said words to this effect: “When you give up in the midst of a test, you never find out what you can stand. So don’t give up too soon.”
Paul prayed that his affliction might be removed. Instead, God said, “My grace is sufficient for you” (2 Corinthians 12:9). It has also been sufficient for us.
We don’t know what 2023 will hold, but I encourage you to join us in depending on his grace.
