Conservative vs. conservationist: One would resist the march towards the radical solutions necessary to confront the existential crises facing mankind. The other is open to any path that signals an attempt to right the ship before it is dashed upon the rocks.
One would happily live in a cocoon of obliviousness amidst the trappings of comfort, consequences be damned. In contrast, the other would probe any possibility to avoid the impending ecological disaster about to visit our planet.
You see, Earth occupies a unique position in our solar system — the “Goldilocks Zone.”It’s not too hot; it’s not too cold; it’s just right to sustain life.
When anyone throws out the argument that we are experiencing “natural” global warming — citing recurring cycles of hot and cold outside of man’s influence on climatic change — they prove themselves woefully ignorant of their surroundings.
Most geological changes occur gradually, allowing life to adapt to the environment.
The current rise in temperatures worldwide is much more rapid.
Man’s unmatched ability to mold and shape his surroundings to suit his fancy is responsible for the current spike in temperature related to his activities.
Much of the mass migration we see is spurred on by conditions that force relocation. People can tolerate a wide range of political constraints but the lack of food, water and shelter is life-threatening. To seek conditions that allow one to thrive, rather than merely survive, is a basic animal instinct.
Our attempts to subdue Mother Nature have been too successful. We now threaten the very circumstances that gave rise to all life from the beginning. We are pushing the planet to the brink of its carrying capacity.
I believe that many of the maladies we experience are the results of an imbalance in nature. The oceans’ warming give rise to toxic algae blooms, the death of coral reefs and the rise of water levels that force land-bound life to seek new environs.
But still we cling to fossil fuels that, while convenient, continue to smother us. We grouse about the cost of gas, yet we sit in cars idling so that we can be warm or cool while we give our thumbs a workout on our phones, and we spend as much or more for bottled water and the mountains of plastic waste it creates. I’ll take conservation over conservatism, every time.
