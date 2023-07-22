Conservative vs. conservationist: One would resist the march towards the radical solutions necessary to confront the existential crises facing mankind. The other is open to any path that signals an attempt to right the ship before it is dashed upon the rocks.

One would happily live in a cocoon of obliviousness amidst the trappings of comfort, consequences be damned. In contrast, the other would probe any possibility to avoid the impending ecological disaster about to visit our planet.

