Thank you Immanuel Baptist Church for the beautiful fireworks. They were the best I’ve seen in years.
The lord sure did bless us all. The crowd was amazing and everyone enjoyed them.
Pastor Georges had a wonderful sermon. I was sitting far off, but could hear him. I just thank the lord and Immanuel Baptist Church for a wonderful evening.
Suzanne Kennedy
Owosso
