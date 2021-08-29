Many of us who do not support Donald Trump have struggled to understand why in the face of irrefutable evidence of Trumps incompetence, mental illness, racism, corruption, traitorous collaboration with Russia, and disastrous immigration and economic policies, significant number of voters still support Trump.
Some are our friends, family and neighbors. These are people we like, love and respect. Much has been made of the idea that all Trump supporters are stupid but this is not true.
In my estimation, two-thirds of these people are of at least average and above-average intelligence. They believe that Trump is an economic genius. That he somehow made our economy and our country better. That his racist, barbaric immigration policies somehow made us safer.
And if only it weren’t for COVID or “those damned meddling liberals,” everything would have worked out just fine. What’s going on here?
Are they seeing different circumstances or a president than the one we saw?
The answer is yes. These people are being targeted with disinformation, innuendo half-truths and outright Lies by the propaganda outlets of Fox News, Newsmax, One America News and social media platforms like Facebook which use computer programs designed to identify those likely to support Trump by using personal information, taste and commentary. That information is used by right-wing entities and foreign intelligence services to target these people with false information.
The cultural/demographic isolation and ignorance about our political system on the part of Trump supporters helps them do this.
To all of you who still support Donald Trump, you are our fellow countrymen. We need you, even if your opinion is different than ours, to participate and support our democracy and our country so that we have a future for our children and humanity. But your support of Donald Trump has made you an enemy of America, of democracy. Our enemy. This cannot stand.
Our country cannot function in this way. Our democracy depends on a diversity and variety of opinion and viewpoints and political discourse.
But we cannot have this discourse, diversity and debate without basing it on factual information. I implore you to gather your information from a variety of news sources.
Especially those who you feel represent opposing views. Most of you have the intelligence and common sense to discern the truth given enough information. Please do so: We need your participation in our democracy to save our country.
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.