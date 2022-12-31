From my time as Owosso Mayor, I have seen firsthand the positive impact Medicare Advantage has on our community and vulnerable populations. It provides Owosso seniors with access to health care services they understand, will actually use and know they can afford. That is what makes the Medicare Advantage program so important to Owosso.
With enrollment doubling over the last decade, Medicare Advantage now covers more than 29 million Americans, or nearly half of the entire Medicare population, and over 1.1 million Michiganders. It has grown so rapidly because its increasing popularity among seniors, offering a range of health, wellness, and preventative benefits that are often not covered by traditional, Fee-for-Service (FFS) Medicare. That includes a variety of supplemental services like meal delivery, in-home support, and even transportation to and from medical appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.