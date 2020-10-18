As the chief of the Laingsburg Police Department, I have had the opportunity to work with Sheriff Brian BeGole for several years.
Brian has established the concept of teamwork and cooperation with the other police agencies in Shiawassee County. He has deputized the police chiefs of these agencies in order to put the citizens of Shiawassee County first. No previous sheriff would undertake this concept of working together.
Running an efficient sheriff’s office is a very complex task, including the jail, road patrol, detective bureau, central dispatch and homeland security.
Joe Ibarra does not have the qualifications or experience to run the sheriff’s office or police agency.
Despite some people wanting to discredit the sheriff with negative press, BeGole has proven himself as a competent, trustworthy, hard-working leader who maintains a high level of integrity. BeGole is the best person for sheriff of Shiawassee County.
Dan DeKorte
Laingsburg
