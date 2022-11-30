Hurrah, our democracy still lives.
November 30, 2022
Hurrah, our democracy still lives.
I can not see how anyone with a modicum of common snese could seriously believe our system of government — which survived a civil war — might have been lost in this past election.
“Democracy is on the ballot.” Such was the desperate last minute scare tactic of Obama and Biden, et al. and their subservient programmed media. It was understanable, of course, since, in my view, they had so few successful or constructive policies to flaunt.
I have to admit that a democracy does not deserve to survive if dependent on an uninformed, unthinking or uncaring electorate.
That’s what I believe we have, based on the recent midterms.
How naive I was to believe any polls or commentaries indicating that a majority of Americans were fed up, angry and disappointed with the direction their country was being led in by the current administration.
I can’t believe that so many people want an open border and its consequences — including a devastating drug plague — or the irresponsible massive spending of resoursces we don’t have leading to frightening inflation, or the hypocrisy and skullduggery about “climate change,” or our depleting military and loss of respect in the world.
Certainly, there is no guarantee of improvement with a Republican sweep. But how could things get worse?
But with the results we had, Mr. Biden construes a mandate and vows no change in policies. Woe to America.
John Morovitz
Owosso
