Just weeks before America’s bicentennial, Lt. Col. Emerson Smith passed away at the Veterans’ Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. I have never known a soldier who was more devoted to his family, his Army and his nation.
The pride I had always felt for Dad reached a new plateau when he wrote me the following: “For me, a dead or wounded Italian or German was not an enemy, but simply another victim of the war.”
As a combat medic in Italy, he exemplified the compassion and service for which “the greatest generation” is universally remembered today.
There are many blessings for which I am grateful, but one stands singularly in importance — that is the fact that my father, who so loved his country, did not live to see the tyranny of Jan. 6, 2021.
He was spared the horror of watching the democracy he fought to preserve being savagely attacked and defiled by his fellow citizens. I
thank God daily that he went to his Father still believing such an atrocity was beyond imagining; that no citizen, let alone a president of the United States, could be capable of such abominable desecration.
