Just weeks before America’s bicentennial, Lt. Col. Emerson Smith passed away at the Veterans’ Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. I have never known a soldier who was more devoted to his family, his Army and his nation.

The pride I had always felt for Dad reached a new plateau when he wrote me the following: “For me, a dead or wounded Italian or German was not an enemy, but simply another victim of the war.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.