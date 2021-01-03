Think back to a time before March of this year. Had you ever heard the terms “social distancing,” “contact tracing,” or “essential employee?” It seems like we have developed a new vocabulary in these “uncertain times.” (There’s another one!)
Some other terms never left us. These are old-fashioned notions like “commitment,” “trust” and “perseverance.”
The staff and I at the 35th Circuit Court choose to embrace those latter terms. We have worked tirelessly to provide you with services since the dreaded “lockdown” became part of the public conversation. Allow me to share a few other “Words of the Year” that describe your circuit court.
Jury trials: “record-breaking.” We conducted eight jury trials this year — four pre-pandemic and four mid-pandemic. For the later trials, we used safety protocols developed with the health department. Other courts around the state held safe trials during this period, but our four might be the record. All our jurors reported that they felt safe with our new precautions. To my surprise, I found juror attendance increased during the pandemic.
For reference, eight jury trials is a fairly average number for your circuit court. We also had eight jury trials in 2019, so the pandemic didn’t slow us down in that regard. Jury trials are one of my favorite parts of this job, so I’m eager to resume them when conditions allow. Know that if you get called for jury duty, it will be safe, efficient, and fair (even if it doesn’t break any records).
For most other hearing types, the Word of the Year is “virtual” (as in “virtual courtroom”). In 2020, the court expanded its use of videoconferencing technology. We can now allow remote participation for most hearing types. “Zoom meeting” is another term popularized this year.
We have spent more than 1,000 hours conducting Zoom hearings, meetings, conferences — not to mention all the hours spent in Zoom trainings. On a day-to-day level, the pandemic hasn’t stopped anyone from having their hearing in circuit court.
The Friend of the Court has also increased its use of videoconferencing. Almost all FOC hearing types offer remote participation, including referee matters, facilitation conferences, and mediation services.
For our specialty courts, I have selected “thriving.” Specialty courts are the drug/sobriety court, mental health court, and swift and sure probation programs. These programs fared well this year. Our compliance managers had daily contact with participants for the first several weeks of lockdown.
Court sessions, counseling, and probation continued without interruption. The lockdown interrupted our drug testing in March, but that was a brief hiccup. We resumed testing as soon as possible. All three programs are in great shape heading into 2021.
In closing, let me offer one final Word of the Year: “Service.” This is your circuit court, and we are here to serve you. Serving the public is a privilege and an honor. At the 35th Circuit Court, we strive everyday to prove worthy of that privilege.
“Flatten the curve” is another of those new terms for 2020. By comparison, “service” is antique — but it will never go out of style.
Judge Matthew Stewart
35th Circuit Court
