I’m in an awkward position right now. I find myself having to write an editorial explaining the Argus-Press policies regarding this opinion page — in particular, the “In Your Opinion” section (alias: “Letters to the Editor.”)
This is awkward, not because our policy is either opaque or combustible, but because I, as the paper’s managing editor have not yet properly introduced myself to the community.
I would have much preferred to pen an “about me” as an initial column. Frankly, I should have put one out ages ago — I did get my name in the masthead back in November, after all — but circumstances have conspired against me. I spent part of my first month on the job and practically all of my second out sick, first with COVID, then with mononucleosis — neither of which I recommend, by the way.
On the rare occasions I was verging on functional, I was swamped. I had election, then holiday, then year-end coverage to coordinate. Choppy waters one and all.
So here I am, a relative unknown to you readers, having to lay down the law, so to speak.
I hope that, in doing so, I can provide some degree of clarity to individuals looking to air their opinions in our pages regarding what we’re looking for in submissions, as well as our vetting process.
We have had a number of complaints, since I have taken over, alleging impropriety in our handling of letters to the editor.
These complaints generally come in one of two flavors.
The first is that we have altered the content of the letters to some degree before publishing. The second is that we didn’t publish a letter someone sent in.
These are both charges that we are guilty of, I must admit.
To some degree or another, we always have been. In the solicitation for letters we occasionally print (space permitting) it says “The Argus-Press reserves the right to edit letters, both for length and clarity and is the final judge of publication.”
This clause predates my tenure with the paper and will, I expect, remain after I’m gone.
The bottom line is, if you submit a letter to us, its content is subject to our editorial judgement. The form you hand it in as may not be the form that sees print, if we decide to run it at all — which we may choose not to do for any or no reason.
That’s really the long and short of it, but I don’t want to end on that note, which is a bit brusque. Instead, I hope I can explain the philosophy behind our policies.
I have an editor’s mindset. I want every piece of writing that gets stamped on our pages to be as coherent as it can possibly be.
Writing is rarely at its best when it flows unfiltered from mind to pen (or keyboard). The first attempt at writing anything — this column not excepted — generally leaves behind some unwanted gunk which clogs up the works.
A significant part of my job is to clean up that gunk, whether it is sourced from my own writing, that of our staff or, yes, letters to the editor. I’m like the newspaper’s janitor really — a job which is exactly as glamorous as its sounds (and occasions just as many complaints when I miss a spot).
This cleaning up can take a number of different forms, and may occasionally seem unnecessary, but, hey, I’m the one with the Scrubbing Bubbles over here.
My most common edits are minor word substitutions and deletions. Generally, these are done to make a piece flow better, cutting down on redundant usage, etc. Never have I attempted to alter a letter’s underlying message, which belongs wholly to its author.
Occasionally, edits are made to bring a piece in line with certain standards I am attempting to cultivate for this page.
Specifically, I’m hoping this page can be a forum for (relatively) reasoned debate.
That isn’t to say that submissions have to be bland or uncolorful, but we simply aren’t interested in ad hominem attacks or lists of everything you hate about one political party or the other. Aside from generally being mean-spirited and devoid of nuance, these letters get pretty boring after a while.
If you want to make a political point — and its fine if you do, regardless of what it may be — it should ideally be about a specific issue. If you’re going to make assertions of fact in support of your point, then you need to provide your source, that way readers can look it up for themselves.
If you can’t find a reputable source for your claim, then it should be couched in “I believe” or “I feel” language.
You’re also perfectly at liberty to write in about non-political subjects. I love a good slice of life. How was your day?
Sometimes, instead of amending or deleting, I have added information which I believe is contextually important to understand what the writer is talking about.
For instance, if a writer submits something referring over and over again to “a local business” at the center of a community dispute, an uniformed reader will naturally wonder, “what business?” In these cases — where the identity of the business in question is a matter of public record — it is only fair to alleviate said reader’s curiosity.
My practice has been to provide this context within the body of the letter, but, upon reflection, it is likely more appropriate to do so as an editor’s note, which is what I plan to do in the future.
I’m hopeful that, with this all laid out, we can work together to build a better mousetrap, er, opinion page. And, if after hearing about it in greater depth, our policies still upset you, write us a letter about it. I promise not to edit it … too much.
