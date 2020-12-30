The $2,000 Trumpian Christmas scam: After remaining stone silent throughout months of congressional negotiations, Donald Trump suddenly woke up (from his latest presidential coma) and proclaimed the deal his Secretary of Treasury signed off on in Trump’s name was despicable.
Like a “Bernie Sanders socialist convert,” he embraced a $2,000 relief check instead of the pitiful $600 benefit the entire GOP was told he would sign into law. In fact, this eleventh hour effort to force attention to his Mar-a-Lago golf vacation (as tens of millions hungry unemployed Americans waited in shock) demonstrated to the nation just how inhuman Trump is capable of being.
He was either so ignorant as to be unaware of the cruel uncertainty he inflicted for days; or he decided to deliberately weaponize the threat to deprive millions of the help they were promised — and all during the most vulnerable holiday season. In the future, the name Trump will no longer, ever again, bring prosperity and high living to mind.
Instead, any mention of the 45th president will only generate nausea and disgust in the minds of all who risk the effort to remember him.
Thomas Smith
Durand
