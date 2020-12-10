In response to the “old, white, conservative, Marine” veteran’s Dec. 7 contribution, I offer the following:
Sir, when you enlisted in the Marine Corps, you took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States. Are you now prepared to renounce that oath by condoning a chief executive who refers to “fallen patriots” as “suckers and losers;” a president who sides with a Russian dictator (who has placed “bounties” on the lives of American men and women in uniform) instead of the entire U.S. intelligence assessment of his attack on our 2016 presidential election; a recipient of three draft deferments who denigrated a combat prisoner of war “because he preferred those who weren’t captured;” a commander-in-chief who appointed — then dismissed — several four-star generals because they refused to accept placing the security of the United States at risk; and finally a self-serving, power hungry demagogue who clearly tried to extort a foreign head of state in a conspiracy to defile his political opponent?
Are these the characteristics you see fit to support as a patriot? No matter how you try to justify and condone this kind of behavior, an overwhelming majority of Americans refused to submit to four additional years of this kind of treachery.
Perhaps, as you carefully consider the past four years, you may wish to join them.
Thomas Smith
Durand
